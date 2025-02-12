Back to top

Martin Marietta (MLM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Martin Marietta (MLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.79, compared to $4.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton): 21.95 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.97 $/Ton.
  • Total Shipments - Aggregates tons: 47,900 KTon compared to the 49,453.22 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Shipments - Cement tons: 500 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 541.5 KTon.
  • Total Shipments - Asphalt tons: 2,200 KTon versus 2,444.69 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards: 1,200 KCuYd versus 1,140.66 KCuYd estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement and ready mixed concrete: $261 million compared to the $266.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving: $223 million compared to the $237.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties: $77 million versus $78.33 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Total Building Materials: $1.56 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales: -$66 million versus -$96.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.6% change.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates: $379 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $380.97 million.
Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

