Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +2.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - FHS - Global: 0.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.
  • Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Comparable Sales - INTL - Global: 4.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 2.2% versus 2.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $725 million versus $729.49 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services: $295 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $301.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
  • Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs): $58 million versus $51.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • System-wide sales- TH: $1.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • System-wide sales- BK: $2.92 billion versus $2.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • System-wide sales- PLK: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • System-wide sales- FHS: $315 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $306.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Revenues- INTL (International): $237 million compared to the $236.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Restaurant Brands here>>>

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise