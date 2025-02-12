Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CME (CME) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +3.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX): 25.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25.47 million.
  • Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.49 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.66 versus $0.65 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.78 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.77.
  • Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28.
  • Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.36 versus $1.35 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX): 673 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 672.93 thousand.
  • Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.70.
  • Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): 13.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.24 million.
  • Revenues- Other: $111.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $111.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
  • Revenues- Market data and information services: $181.60 million versus $180.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.23 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>

Shares of CME have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CME Group Inc. (CME) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise