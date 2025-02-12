Back to top

P10 (PX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported revenue of $85.01 million, up 34.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.59 million, representing a surprise of +6.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how P10 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending: $25.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.54 billion.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $84.03 million compared to the $78.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.7%.
Shares of P10 have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

