Compared to Estimates, Mr Cooper (COOP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $654 million, up 61.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.73, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $585.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58, the EPS surprise was +5.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mr Cooper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Service related, net: $537 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $473.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.7%.
  • Revenues- Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale: $117 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.3%.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $17 million compared to the $19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Originations: $135 million compared to the $115.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +101.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Servicing: $502 million versus $449.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.9% change.
Shares of Mr Cooper have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

