Wabtec (WAB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.58 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to external customers- Freight Segment: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Sales to external customers- Transit Segment: $789 million versus $748.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $348 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.72 million.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $130 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.21 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $273 million compared to the $336.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $103 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.40 million.
Shares of Wabtec have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

