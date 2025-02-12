Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.07 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.44, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16 billion, representing a surprise of -1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Operating revenues: $5.07 billion compared to the $5.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care: $1.26 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
  • Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and Services: $3.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and Services: $518 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $493.79 million.
  • Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates: $78 million compared to the $80.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $530 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $505.22 million.
Shares of Tenet have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

