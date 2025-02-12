Back to top

CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) reported $386 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411.42 million, representing a surprise of -6.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNX Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Production Volumes: 141.9 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 139.85 Bcfe.
  • Realized Natural Gas Price per Mcf: $2.59 compared to the $2.31 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Daily Production: 1,543.1 Mcfe/D compared to the 1,520.03 Mcfe/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Oil/Condensate - Sales Volume: 45 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 44.18 MBBL.
  • NGL - Sales Volume: 2,679 MBBL versus 2,053.58 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Natural Gas - Sales Volume: 125.63 MMcf versus 127.87 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Sales Price - Natural Gas: $2.41 versus $2.39 estimated by three analysts on average.
