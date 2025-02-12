We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.22 billion, up 20.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.79, compared to $8.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.01, the EPS surprise was +11.13%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit Sales - New vehicle retail: 96,760 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93,315.
- Unit Sales - Used vehicle retail: 95,342 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97,284.
- Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail: $48,635 compared to the $46,816.04 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail: $27,674 compared to the $26,836.23 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Fleet and other: $207.20 million versus $112.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +425.9% change.
- Revenue- Finance and insurance: $355.80 million versus $355.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
- Revenue- Used vehicle wholesale: $340.90 million versus $333.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.4% change.
- Revenue- Used vehicle retail: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Service, body and parts/Aftersales: $973.80 million versus $980.47 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenue- New vehicle: $4.71 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
- Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts/Aftersales: $838.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $817.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
- Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $321.80 million compared to the $295.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
Shares of Lithia Motors have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.