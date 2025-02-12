Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) reported $429.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $378.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +28.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues: $122.26 million compared to the $99.45 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $307.73 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $280.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL: $134.13 million versus $107.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA: $96.62 million versus $92.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI: $76.98 million versus $78.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.9% change.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY: $34.99 million versus $33.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alkermes here>>>

Shares of Alkermes have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alkermes plc (ALKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise