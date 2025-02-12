Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Exelon (EXC - Free Report) reported $5.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +8.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- ComEd: $1.82 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- PECO: $998 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $974.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Operating revenues- PHI: $1.51 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Operating revenues- BGE: $1.16 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Electric revenues- Pepco: $720 million versus $702.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
  • Electric revenues- DPL: $387 million versus $379.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
  • Electric revenues- ACE: $348 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $390.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Natural gas revenues- PECO: $210 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Electric revenues- BGE: $847 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $794.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Electric revenues- PECO: $788 million versus $802.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Electric revenues- ComEd: $1.82 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.
  • Natural gas revenues- BGE: $310 million versus $256.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
Shares of Exelon have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

