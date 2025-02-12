We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.64, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Taylor Morrison here>>>
- Net sales orders: 2,621 compared to the 2,565 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Homes Closed: 3,571 versus 3,402 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Backlog units at end of period: 4,742 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,821.
- Average sales price of homes closed: $608 thousand versus $610.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog: $673 thousand compared to the $675.16 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Ending Active Selling Communities: 339 versus 338 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Home closings: $2.17 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
- Revenue- Financial services revenue: $53.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.
- Revenue- Land closings: $33.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
- Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $99.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +950%.
Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.