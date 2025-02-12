Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.64, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales orders: 2,621 compared to the 2,565 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Homes Closed: 3,571 versus 3,402 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Backlog units at end of period: 4,742 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,821.
  • Average sales price of homes closed: $608 thousand versus $610.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog: $673 thousand compared to the $675.16 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ending Active Selling Communities: 339 versus 338 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Home closings: $2.17 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $53.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.
  • Revenue- Land closings: $33.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $99.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +950%.
Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

