Ryder (R) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ryder (R - Free Report) reported $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $3.45 for the same period compares to $2.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.42, the EPS surprise was +0.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $472 million versus $544.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.7% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $1.01 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.49 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions: $1.34 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other: $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $166.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$251 million compared to the -$256.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental: $249 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $262.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease: $890 million versus $892.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services: $177 million versus $188.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.
  • Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $615 million versus $715.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +89.8% change.
  • Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions: $152 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.92 million.
Shares of Ryder have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

