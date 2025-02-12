See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
ICL Industrial Products Selects NobleAI for High-Performance Materials
ICL Group Ltd.’s (ICL - Free Report) unit, ICL Industrial Products, announced that it has selected NobleAI, a pioneer in AI solutions for Materials Informatics, to drive the development of innovative chemical compounds for use in its flame retardants.
To speed the discovery of new high-performance compounds for use in ICL’s life-saving flame retardants NobleAI’s unique Science-Based AI modelling technology and powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions platform will be used. This way, ICL will be able to harness the benefits of AI to explore multiple new molecules in a more timely and cost-efficient manner.
For the development and discovery of safer, more sustainable and innovative flame retardants ICL will be collaborating with Microsoft Azure Quantum Elements (“AQE”). This partnership with NobleAI will accelerate the time to market while also reducing wastage of resources.
ICL stock has gained 29% in the past year compared with the 5.1% rise in the industry.
ICL’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
ICL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Methanex Corp. (MEOH - Free Report) . While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MEOH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%. Its shares have gained 3.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 201.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.2 per share. MEOH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 85.2%. The stock has gained 8.1% in the past year.