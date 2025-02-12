Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Denny's (DENN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Denny's (DENN - Free Report) reported $114.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.61 million, representing a surprise of -0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.8%.
  • Total restaurants end of period: 1,568 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,575.
  • Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1,493 versus 1,492 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants: 0% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Company operated restaurants at end of period: 75 versus 76 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: 1.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $62.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $52.39 million compared to the $53.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue: $20.88 million versus $20.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees: $2.81 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue: $8.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $30.28 million compared to the $30.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
Shares of Denny's have returned +19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

