NiSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 2025 EPS Guidance Raised
NiSource (NI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 49 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents by 4.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 53 cents.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 47 cents compared with 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.
NI reported earnings of $1.75 for 2024 compared with $1.60 per share in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.
NI’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion by 10%. The top line also increased 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.44 billion.
NI reported total revenues of $5.52 billion for 2024 compared with $5.57 billion in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%.
Highlights of NI’s Earnings Release
Total operating expenses amounted to $1.17 billion, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.06 billion.
Operating income totaled $426.6 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago figure of $376 million.
Net interest expenses amounted to $137 million, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $141 million.
Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 164 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), up 2.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 160.2 MMDth.
Total electric sales were recorded at 3,836.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 6.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,604.6 GWh.
NI’s Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024 were $0.157 billion compared with $2.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Dec. 31, 2024 were $12.07 billion compared with $11.06 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Net cash flows from operating activities in 2024 were $1.78 billion compared with $1.94 billion in 2023.
NI’s 2025 Guidance
The company raised 2025 non-GAAP earnings to the band of $1.85-1.89 from the 1.84-1.88 band projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.86 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2029. It expects capital expenditures of $19.4 billion for the 2025-2029 period.
NI’s Zacks Rank
NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%. However, the bottom line decreased 17.1% from $1.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Operating revenues totaled $1.99 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion by 7.1%. However, the top line increased 2% from $1.95 billion in the prior-year quarter.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. However, the bottom line increased 30% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.10.
Operating revenues of $2.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion by around 12.1%. The top line increased 2.7% from $2.22 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 81 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 6.9%. The bottom line also decreased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 83 cents.
Revenues of $3.12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion by 16.1%. The figure also declined 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.44 billion.