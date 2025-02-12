Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TDC Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Declines

Read MoreHide Full Article

Teradata (TDC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.19%. The bottom line decreased 5.4% year over year.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues of $409 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.43%. The figure declined 11% year over year on a reported basis and 9% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) at the fourth-quarter end declined 6% year over year to $1.474 billion. The figure fell 4% at cc.

Public cloud ARR increased 15% year over year on a reported basis and 18% at cc to $609 million. 

Teradata Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Teradata Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

The cloud net expansion rate was 117%, reflecting ongoing customer engagement and expansion within existing accounts.

Following the results, TDC shares fell 26.88% in the pre-market trading to $22.65, likely led by the revenue decline. The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has declined 0.9% against the sector’s rise of 1.5%.

TDC’s Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues (contributing 85.8% to revenues) decreased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% at cc to $351 million.

Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (0.7% of revenues) decreased 75% year over year on a reported basis and 69% at cc to $3 million.

Consulting services’ revenues (13.4% of revenues) fell 24.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21% at cc to $55 million.

Revenues from Product Sales decreased 8% year over year on a reported basis (down 6% at cc) to $354 million.

TDC Operating Details

The gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 60.9%, which contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 10.7% year over year to $117 million. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $60 million, down 4.8% year over year.

As a percentage of revenues, SG&A contracted 10 bps year over year to 28.6%, whereas R&D expanded 90 bps year over year to 14.7%.

The non-GAAP operating margin was 17.6%, down 190 bps year over year.

TDC Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statement

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $420 million compared with $348 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $455 million compared with $461 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

In the fourth quarter, TDC generated $156 million in cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $77 million.

The company generated a free cash flow of $148 million in the reported quarter.

TDC Initiates Q1 & 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, non-GAAP earnings are expected between 55 and 59 cents per share and total revenues are likely to decline 6-8% year over year.

For 2025, TDC expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.15 and $2.25 per share.  

Public cloud ARR growth is projected between 14% and 18% on a year-over-year basis.

Total ARR is anticipated between flat and 2% year-over-year growth.

Teradata expects recurring revenues to decline 3-5% year over year.

The company anticipates total revenues to be down 4-6% from the year-ago reported figure. 

Cash flow from operations is expected between $270 million and $300 million.

The free cash flow is anticipated to be $250-$280 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). 

Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) , KT (KT - Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (GDYN - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector. These three companies presently sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Twilio shares have risen 32.6% year to date. TWLO is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.

KT shares have returned 9.2% year to date. KT is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.

Grid Dynamics shares have gained 6% year to date. GDYN is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

earnings tech-stocks