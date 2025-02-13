Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AtriCure (ATRC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $124.28 million, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.29 million, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • United States Revenue- Pain management: $17.79 million versus $16.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.3% change.
  • International Revenue- Pain management: $1.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +132.3%.
  • United States Revenue- Total: $101.58 million compared to the $100.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • International Revenue- Total: $22.70 million compared to the $22.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year.
  • International Revenue- Appendage management: $9.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.3%.
  • International Revenue- Open ablation: $9.01 million compared to the $9.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $10.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%.
  • International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $2.55 million versus $2.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.6% change.
  • United States Revenue- Appendage management: $40.33 million compared to the $39.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • United States Revenue- Open ablation: $32.99 million versus $32.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
Shares of AtriCure have returned +19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

