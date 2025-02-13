Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $415.4 million, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.23 million, representing a surprise of +6.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advanced Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by Market- Data Center Computing: $88.67 million versus $83.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue by Market- Telecom and Networking: $23.07 million compared to the $24.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue by Market- Semiconductor Equipment: $226.84 million versus $202.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue by Market- Industrial and Medical: $76.82 million versus $79.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Energy here>>>

Shares of Advanced Energy have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise