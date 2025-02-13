Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cisco (CSCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) reported $13.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +3.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cisco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product- Networking: $6.85 billion compared to the $6.67 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product- Observability: $277 million versus $264.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $3.76 billion compared to the $3.73 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product- Security: $2.11 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +117% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $10.23 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Revenue- Product- Collaboration: $996 million compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product: $6.92 billion versus $6.56 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Cisco have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

