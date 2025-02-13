We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.07, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 13.4% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 3.45% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $290 million, showing a 18.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.48 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.