Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) ending at $313.80, denoting a +0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.19, signifying a 2090.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.51 billion, indicating a 4.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.38% higher within the past month. Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.82, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CEG has a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

