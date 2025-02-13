We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) closed at $101.90, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Shares of the industrial products supplier have appreciated by 5.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DXP Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DXP Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, DXP Enterprises is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.58. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
