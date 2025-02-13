We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.84, demonstrating a -0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 2.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 275%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $112.2 million, indicating a 51.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.61% lower. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Adma Biologics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.47, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
