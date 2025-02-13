We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.96, demonstrating a -1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.
The company's stock has dropped by 2.67% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.24, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.19% decrease. Currently, Humacyte, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
