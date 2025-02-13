Back to top

HubSpot (HUBS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $703.17 million, up 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was +5.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HubSpot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customers: 247,939 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 247,373.
  • Average Subscription Revenue per Customer: $11,312 compared to the $10,845.89 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $687.32 million compared to the $659.33 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $15.86 million versus $14.42 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.7% change.
  • Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $606.50 million compared to the $578.40 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
Shares of HubSpot have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

