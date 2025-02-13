Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, MGM (MGM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, MGM Resorts (MGM - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.35 billion, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +40.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MGM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Handle: $6,841 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6,385.66.
  • Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Table Games Drop: $1,599 compared to the $1,620.98 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- MGM China: $1.02 billion versus $969.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenues- Total Regional Operations: $931.56 million compared to the $915.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts: $765.43 million compared to the $754.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Regional Operations: $281.09 million versus $269.79 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- MGM China: $254.72 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $248.07 million.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Unconsolidated resorts/affiliates: -$39.33 million versus -$42.92 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Management and other operations: $0.97 million versus -$8.61 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Corporate: -$119.14 million compared to the -$109.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for MGM here>>>

Shares of MGM have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

