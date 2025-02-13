Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Albemarle (ALB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 47.7%. EPS of -$1.09 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of -6.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -122.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage: $616.82 million versus $737.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Ketjen: $281.95 million compared to the $300.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialties: $332.94 million compared to the $341.79 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: $8.35 million versus -$32.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen: $35.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.46 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties: $72.88 million versus $59.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage: $133.68 million compared to the $107.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>

Shares of Albemarle have returned -18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise