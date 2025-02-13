Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ventas (VTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ventas (VTR - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to -$0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +1.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio: $216.20 million versus $220.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased: $157.40 million versus $151.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $896.36 million versus $850.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $373.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $372.31 million.
  • Revenues- Third party capital management revenues: $4.34 million compared to the $4.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $8.31 million versus $5.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.1% change.
  • Revenues- Income from loans and investments: $4.45 million versus $2.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +178% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.13 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Ventas have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

