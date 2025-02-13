Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Rapid7 (RPD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $216.26 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -4.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized recurring revenue: $839.82 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $839.91 billion.
  • Number of customers: 11,727 versus 11,690 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ARR per customer: $71,600 versus $72,160 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $9.93 million versus $8.49 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
  • Revenue- Products: $206.33 million compared to the $203.76 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services: $3.51 million versus $2.27 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products: $154.40 million compared to the $155.07 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Rapid7 have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

