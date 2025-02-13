Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About 10x Genomics (TXG) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, 10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) reported revenue of $165.02 million, down 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.98 million, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how 10x Genomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Consumables: $133.53 million versus $128.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Revenues- Instruments: $24.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.6%.
  • Revenues- Instruments- Chromium: $10.93 million versus $7.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Services: $7.14 million versus $6.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.5% change.
  • Revenues- Consumables- Chromium: $97.74 million versus $97.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Consumables- Spatial: $35.80 million versus $30.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Instruments- Spatial: $13.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.49 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for 10x Genomics here>>>

Shares of 10x Genomics have returned -23.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


10x Genomics (TXG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise