Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Gladstone Investment (GAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.37 million, down 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.08 million, representing a surprise of -7.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gladstone Investment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income- Affiliate investments: $5.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million.
  • Interest income- Cash and cash equivalents: $0.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.06 million.
  • Interest income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $15.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.40 million.
  • Total interest income: $20.53 million versus $21.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gladstone Investment here>>>

Shares of Gladstone Investment have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise