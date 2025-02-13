Back to top

Essential Properties (EPRT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) reported $119.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.5%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Essential Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables: $7.33 million compared to the $6.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue: $112.36 million versus $112.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.02 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -92.2% change.
  • Diluted net income per share: $0.30 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.32.
Shares of Essential Properties have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

