Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 115.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.65 million, representing a surprise of +7.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robinhood Markets performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Funded Customers: $25.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.65 million.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based revenues: $672 million versus $610.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +236% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $47.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.4%.
  • Revenues- Net interest revenues: $296 million compared to the $277.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Robinhood Markets here>>>

Shares of Robinhood Markets have returned +27.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise