Compared to Estimates, Wyndham (WH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported revenue of $341 million, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Rooms: 903,000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 904,267.
- Total RevPAR: $40.01 versus $40.09 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $136 million compared to the $129.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $135 million versus $139.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees: $30 million versus $29.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other: $37 million versus $40.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
Shares of Wyndham have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.