First American Financial (FAF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First American Financial (FAF - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +26.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net investment income: $156.60 million compared to the $150.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Agent premiums: $697.90 million versus $658.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
  • Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees: $672.80 million versus $575.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.
  • Revenues- Information and other: $243.70 million compared to the $247.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
Shares of First American Financial have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

