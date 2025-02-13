Back to top

Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.48 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Upwork performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross services volume: $992.77 million versus $916.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Marketplace: $163.66 million versus $153.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $27.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.53 million.
Shares of Upwork have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

