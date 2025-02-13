Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported $824.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $3.27 for the same period compares to $3.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $785.49 million, representing a surprise of +4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $250.92 million versus $250.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power: $345.92 million compared to the $312.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics: $227.48 million compared to the $221.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Reported Operating income (expense)- Aerospace & Industrial: $47.88 million compared to the $46.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Reported Operating income (expense)- Defense Electronics: $54.78 million compared to the $58.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Reported Operating income (expense)- Naval & Power: $65.15 million compared to the $61.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Naval & Power: $66.11 million versus $65.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Aerospace & Industrial: $53.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.86 million.
  • Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Defense Electronics: $55.36 million compared to the $49.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Reported Operating income (expense)- Corporate and other: -$12.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11.39 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Curtiss-Wright here>>>

Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise