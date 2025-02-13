Back to top

Palomar (PLMR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Palomar (PLMR - Free Report) reported $156.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.4%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.22 million, representing a surprise of +6.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Palomar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss Ratio: 25.7% compared to the 27.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Combined Ratio: 75.9% compared to the 80% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Expense Ratio: 50.2% versus 52.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted combined ratio: 71.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 76.8%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $11.32 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.3%.
  • Revenues- Commission and other income: $0.75 million versus $0.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.7% change.
  • Revenues- Net earned premiums: $144.89 million compared to the $136.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.6% year over year.
Shares of Palomar have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

