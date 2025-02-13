Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Service Corp. (SCI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Service Corp. (SCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +0.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total comparable funeral average revenue per service: $5,721 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,667.83.
  • Funeral services performed: 88,934 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91,395.
  • Revenues- Cemetery: $505.30 million compared to the $494.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Funeral: $587.70 million compared to the $590.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Funeral: $125.10 million compared to the $131.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross profit- Cemetery: $180.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $174.01 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Service Corp. here>>>

Shares of Service Corp. have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

