We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Antero Resources (AR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +87.10%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Resources here>>>
- Average Net Production per day - Oil: 9,239 BBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9,964.05 BBL/D.
- Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas: 2131 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2155.09 millions of cubic feet.
- Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas: $2.76 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.74 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent: 3,431 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,371.32 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil: $57.69 per barrel versus $58.12 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
- Production - Oil: 850 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 915.95 MBBL.
- Production - Combined: 316 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 309.49 Bcfe.
- Production - Natural gas: 196 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 197.65 Bcf.
- Revenue and other- Natural gas sales: $543.79 million versus $546.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
- Revenue and other- Oil sales: $49.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%.
- Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $555.72 million versus $532.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
- Revenue and other- Marketing: $33.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
Shares of Antero Resources have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.