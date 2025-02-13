Back to top

Antero Resources (AR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +87.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Net Production per day - Oil: 9,239 BBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9,964.05 BBL/D.
  • Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas: 2131 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2155.09 millions of cubic feet.
  • Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas: $2.76 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.74 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent: 3,431 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,371.32 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil: $57.69 per barrel versus $58.12 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Production - Oil: 850 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 915.95 MBBL.
  • Production - Combined: 316 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 309.49 Bcfe.
  • Production - Natural gas: 196 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 197.65 Bcf.
  • Revenue and other- Natural gas sales: $543.79 million versus $546.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
  • Revenue and other- Oil sales: $49.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%.
  • Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $555.72 million versus $532.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
  • Revenue and other- Marketing: $33.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
Shares of Antero Resources have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

