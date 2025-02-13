Back to top

Compared to Estimates, American Well (AMWL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported $71.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of -$2.77 for the same period compares to -$3.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.57 million, representing a surprise of +6.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Well performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription: $36.95 million versus $32.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.5% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $4.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.7%.
  • Revenue- Visits: $29.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
Shares of American Well have returned +43.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

