Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corebridge (CRBG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) reported $5.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02 billion, representing a surprise of -16.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corebridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums: $1.14 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Policy fees: $738 million versus $738.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Corebridge- Net investment income: $2.88 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Corebridge- Advisory fee and other income: $210 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $223.68 million.
  • Revenue- Institutional Markets: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Corporate & Other: $105 million versus $50.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Individual Retirement-Premiums: $30 million compared to the $36.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Individual Retirement-Policy fees: $201 million versus $199.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Individual Retirement-Net investment income: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Individual Retirement-Advisory fee and other income: $114 million compared to the $120.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Group Retirement - Premiums: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.04 million.
  • Revenue- Group Retirement - Policy fees: $114 million compared to the $115.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corebridge here>>>

Shares of Corebridge have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise