SolarWinds (SWI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $210.31 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.82 million, representing a surprise of +3.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +88.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $729,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $737,183.50.
  • Subscription ARR: $311,700 versus $306,525 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total Recurring: $197.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $89.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $107.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
  • Revenue- License: $13.12 million versus $11.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.2% change.
Shares of SolarWinds have returned +31.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

