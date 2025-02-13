Back to top

Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported revenue of $877.05 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.99, compared to $4.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load Factor: 86.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.
  • PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM): 10.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.8 cents.
  • Yield: 12.5 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.56 cents.
  • Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon: $2.38 compared to the $2.43 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • ASMs (Available seat miles): 7.75 billion versus 7.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • CASM Excl. Fuel: 5.9 cents compared to the 5.96 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • CASM: 8.7 cents compared to the 8.82 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • RPMs (Revenue passengers miles): 6.68 billion compared to the 6.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • RASM: 11.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.28 cents.
  • Fuel Gallons Consumed: 91.2 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.33 Mgal.
  • Total Number of Aircraft: 112 versus 112 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $833.19 million compared to the $844.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

