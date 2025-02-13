We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported revenue of $877.05 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.99, compared to $4.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.84.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Load Factor: 86.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.
- PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM): 10.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.8 cents.
- Yield: 12.5 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.56 cents.
- Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon: $2.38 compared to the $2.43 average estimate based on four analysts.
- ASMs (Available seat miles): 7.75 billion versus 7.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- CASM Excl. Fuel: 5.9 cents compared to the 5.96 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- CASM: 8.7 cents compared to the 8.82 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- RPMs (Revenue passengers miles): 6.68 billion compared to the 6.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- RASM: 11.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.28 cents.
- Fuel Gallons Consumed: 91.2 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.33 Mgal.
- Total Number of Aircraft: 112 versus 112 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $833.19 million compared to the $844.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.