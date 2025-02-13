We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cheniere Energy and Indian Oil Eye 15-Year LNG Supply Deal
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) and Indian Oil Corporation, one of India’s largest state-run energy firms, are negotiating a major long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) supply agreement. The deal, expected to span 15 years, will secure 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of LNG annually, beginning in April 2027.
Reasons Behind the Deal
This potential agreement is part of a broader push by Indian energy companies to secure stable LNG supplies from the United States as part of a drive to avoid the tariff spree of the new U.S. administration. Following President Trump’s recent decision to lift restrictions on new U.S. LNG export permits, Indian companies are intensifying their efforts to finalize such agreements.
Indian Oil’s Energy Expansion Strategy
Indian Oil is currently undergoing key refinery expansion projects, anticipating the commencement of operations at its Panipat refinery by 2026 with a capacity of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).
The company is also awaiting regulatory approval for the construction of a 180,000 bpd refinery in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. Once approved, the construction process of the facility will take around 40-50 months.
India’s Attempt to Strengthen Energy Ties
In the financial year 2026, India projects a rise in fuel consumption, with the demand for petrol and diesel expected to grow by 6-7% and 4%, respectively. India looks forward to securing cost-effective energy imports from diverse sources and has increased the number of suppliers from 27 to 39, Argentina being one of them.
Indian companies like Indian Oil, GAIL India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are actively engaging with American suppliers to secure additional LNG. As part of these efforts, GAIL India is considering an LNG offtake agreement and potential equity stakes in the U.S. export projects to foster strong energy ties with the United States.
