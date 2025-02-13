We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Water Works to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.2% in the last reported quarter.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Major Factors That Might Have Impacted AWK's Q4 Performance
In October 2024, Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Works, completed the purchase of the Butler Area Sewer Authority wastewater system for $230 million. The newly acquired wastewater should add more than 15,000 customer connections.
Moreover, during the first nine months of 2024, the company made five acquisitions, which added 33,400 new customers. The demand from the expanded customer base is likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.
American Water Works generates nearly 100% of its net income from regulated operations. The new rate, effective in the previous quarters, is expected to have contributed positively in the to-be-reported quarter.
Q4 Expectations for AWK
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.13 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 28.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.08 billion, indicating an increase of 4.5% from the year-ago reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for American Water Works this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
American Water Works Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
American Water Works Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, American Water Works carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
OGE Energy (OGE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
OGE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 48 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 100%.
CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 40 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 25%.
Vistra (VST - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
VST’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23.05%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.14 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 337.5%.