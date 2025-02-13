Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Dreyfus Equity Income A

(DQIAX - Free Report) has a 1.02% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. DQIAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.82% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A

(FELAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.96%. Management fee: 0.69%. FELAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 30% over the last five years.

O'Shaughnessey MarketLeadersValue I

(OFVIX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. OFVIX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 14.91%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Adv Semiconductors A (FELAX) - free report >>

BNY Mellon Equity Income A (DQIAX) - free report >>

O'Shaughnessey MarketLeadersValue I (OFVIX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings