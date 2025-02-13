Back to top

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Etsy (ETSY) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $862.01 million, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Etsy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Services' stands at $234.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marketplace' to come in at $627.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total GMS' reaching $3.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.01 million.

Analysts forecast 'Active buyers' to reach 96,724. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96,483 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic' at 46.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active sellers' should arrive at 9,612. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,035.

Shares of Etsy have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


