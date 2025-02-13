Back to top

Insights Into Expeditors International (EXPD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.62 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Expeditors International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Airfreight services' to reach $988.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' will reach $696.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +36% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' will reach $166.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Airfreight services' reaching $277.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' will reach $397.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' will likely reach $936.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Expeditors International have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Currently, EXPD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


